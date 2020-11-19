US Markets
CANADA STOCKS-TSX falls as energy stocks weigh

Credit: REUTERS/CHRIS HELGREN

Nov 19 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index fell on Thursday, weighed by energy stocks as oil prices slipped on concerns over a surge in COVID-19 cases and the impact of tighter coronavirus-related restrictions around the globe on fuel demand.

* The energy sector .SPTTEN dropped 1.1% and was among the worst performing sectors on the main index.

* The sector pressured by oil producers Imperial Oil Limited IMO.TO which fell 2.2%, the most on the TSX, and Tourmaline Oil Corp TOU.TO, down 2%.

* At 9:39 a.m. ET (1439 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was down 28.59 points, or 0.17%, at 16,861.23.

* The materials sector .GSPTTMT, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, lost 0.2% as gold futures GCc1 fell 0.8%.GOL/

* On the TSX, 81 issues were higher, while 131 issues declined for a 1.62-to-1 ratio to the downside, with 15.64 million shares traded.

* The largest percentage gainers on the TSX were Norbord Inc OSB.TO, which jumped 12.3%, after West Fraser Timber WFT.TO agreed to buy the lumber producer, and e-commerce platform Shopify Inc SHOP.TO, which rose 2.6%.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Sun Life Financial Inc SLF.TO, Suncor Energy Inc SU.TO and Air Canada AC.TO.

* The TSX posted two new 52-week highs and no new low.

* Across all Canadian issues there were 11 new 52-week highs and two new lows, with total volume of 29.00 million shares.

(Reporting by Amal S in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)

((Amal.S@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S.+1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6749 3677;))

