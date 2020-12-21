CANADA STOCKS-TSX falls as energy stocks plunge on coronavirus concerns
Adds details; updates prices
Dec 21 (Reuters) - Energy stocks dragged Canada's main stock index on Monday after oil prices tumbled on concerns that tighter coronavirus-led restrictions in Europe would lead to a slower fuel-demand recovery.
* The energy sector .SPTTEN plunged 3.7%, as both U.S. crude CLc1 and Brent crude LCOc1 fell about 4.2%. O/R
* At 9:40 a.m. ET (1440 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was down 159.54 points, or 0.91%, at 17,375.0, hitting its lowest level in nearly three weeks.
* Oil producer Vermilion Energy Inc VET.TO fell 6.8%, the most on the TSX, and the second biggest decliner was airlines Air Canada AC.TO, down 6.8%.
* The materials sector .GSPTTMT, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, lost 0.2% as gold futures GCc1 slipped. GOL/
* On the TSX, 45 issues were higher, while 174 issues declined for a 3.87-to-1 ratio to the downside, with 21.40 million shares traded.
* The largest percentage gainer on the TSX was Great Canadian Gaming Corp GC.TO, which jumped 17%, after the casino operator agreed to be acquired by a fund managed by an affiliate of Apollo Global Management for an increased purchase price.
* Its gains were followed by gold miner New Gold Inc NGD.TO, which rose 2.8%.
* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Baytex Energy Co BTE.TO, Air Canada AC.TO and Suncor Energy Inc SU.TO.
* The TSX posted no new 52-week high and no new low.
* Across all Canadian issues there were 18 new 52-week highs and three new lows, with total volume of 54.19 million shares.
(Reporting by Amal S in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)
((Amal.S@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S.+1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6749 3677;))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.
Latest US Markets Videos
Explore US MarketsExplore
Most Popular
- Aphria, Tilray in deal to become world's biggest cannabis company - Bloomberg News
- Thiel-backed Bridgetown mulls merger with Indonesia's PT Tokopedia - Bloomberg News
- US STOCKS-Nasdaq ends at record high on stimulus bets, Apple boost
- Shares of detergent maker Blue Moon set to open up 16.4% in Hong Kong debut