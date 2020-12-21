CANADA STOCKS-TSX falls as energy stocks plunge on coronavirus concerns

US Markets
Energy stocks dragged Canada's main stock index on Monday after oil prices tumbled on concerns that tighter coronavirus-led restrictions in Europe would lead to a slower fuel-demand recovery.

Dec 21 (Reuters) - Energy stocks dragged Canada's main stock index on Monday after oil prices tumbled on concerns that tighter coronavirus-led restrictions in Europe would lead to a slower fuel-demand recovery.

* The energy sector .SPTTEN plunged 3.7%, as both U.S. crude CLc1 and Brent crude LCOc1 fell about 4.2%. O/R

* At 9:40 a.m. ET (1440 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was down 159.54 points, or 0.91%, at 17,375.0, hitting its lowest level in nearly three weeks.

* Oil producer Vermilion Energy Inc VET.TO fell 6.8%, the most on the TSX, and the second biggest decliner was airlines Air Canada AC.TO, down 6.8%.

* The materials sector .GSPTTMT, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, lost 0.2% as gold futures GCc1 slipped. GOL/

* On the TSX, 45 issues were higher, while 174 issues declined for a 3.87-to-1 ratio to the downside, with 21.40 million shares traded.

* The largest percentage gainer on the TSX was Great Canadian Gaming Corp GC.TO, which jumped 17%, after the casino operator agreed to be acquired by a fund managed by an affiliate of Apollo Global Management for an increased purchase price.

* Its gains were followed by gold miner New Gold Inc NGD.TO, which rose 2.8%.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Baytex Energy Co BTE.TO, Air Canada AC.TO and Suncor Energy Inc SU.TO.

* The TSX posted no new 52-week high and no new low.

* Across all Canadian issues there were 18 new 52-week highs and three new lows, with total volume of 54.19 million shares.

(Reporting by Amal S in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)

