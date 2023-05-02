CANADA STOCKS-TSX falls as energy stocks drag; focus on Fed rate decision

By Shristi Achar A and Vansh Agarwal

May 2 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index fell on Tuesday, as weakness in crude dragged energy shares lower, while caution prevailed ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve's interest rate decision this week.

At 10:02 a.m. ET (1402 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was down 149.16 points, or 0.72%, at 20,465.94.

The energy sector .SPTTEN led the declines, down 3.1%, as crude prices extended their losses from the previous session after data showed manufacturing activity in China, the world's top crude importer, fell unexpectedly in April. O/R

While focus was on earnings for the last few days, markets are now awaiting the Fed's rate decision due on Wednesday to assess if interest rates in the world's largest economy will stay higher for longer.

"There's a flight to safety in equity markets this morning due to nervousness surrounding tomorrow's Fed meeting as well as the ongoing crisis in regional banking," said Brandon Michael, senior analyst at ABC Funds.

The rate-sensitive real estate sector .GSPTTRE was down 1.3%.

Consumer discretionary .GSPTTCD bucked the trend, up 0.1%, led by a 2.2% gain in Restaurant Brands International Inc QSR.TO after the company beat expectations for first-quarter revenue and profit, boosted by higher traffic and prices at Tim Hortons restaurants.

Among other major movers, Colliers International Group Inc CIGI.TO slumped 9.7% to the bottom of the TSX, after the investment management company missed first-quarter profit estimates.

Thomson Reuters CorpTRI.TO posted higher sales and profit in the first quarter, and said it plans a deeper investment in artificial intelligence. Shares of the news and information company, however, fell 1.4%.

BlackBerry LtdBB.TO added 4.6% after the company said it would conduct a review of strategic alternatives, which could include the possible separation of its one or more businesses.

(Reporting by Shristi Achar A and Vansh Agarwal in Bengaluru; Editing by Shilpi Majumdar)

