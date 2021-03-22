CANADA STOCKS-TSX falls as energy, materials stocks drag

Updates prices, adds sector details

March 22 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index fell on Monday, dragged down by weakness in energy and materials stocks, while government data showed the domestic wholesale trade most likely fell in February.

* The energy sector .SPTTEN dropped 1.2%, while the materials sector .GSPTTMT, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, lost 0.2%

* Canadian wholesale trade most likely fell by 0.4% in February from January on lower sales in the building materials and supplies, and machinery, equipment and supplies subsectors, Statistics Canada said in a flash estimate.

* At 9:37 a.m. ET (1337 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was down 59.59 points, or 0.32%, at 18,794.41.

* Paper and packaging company Cascades Inc CAS.TO fell 7.4%, the most on the TSX, after brokerage CIBC downgraded the rating of the stock. The second-biggest decliner was Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corp LIF.TO, down 3%, after RBC downgraded the rating of the miner's stock.

* The financials sector .SPTTFS slipped 0.6%. The industrials sector .GSPTTIN fell 0.8%.

* On the TSX, 93 issues were higher, while 124 issues declined for a 1.33-to-1 ratio to the downside, with 11.62 million shares traded.

* The largest percentage gainers on the TSX were miner Lithium Americas Corp <LAC.TO>, which jumped 3.9%, and advertising firm AcuityAds Holdings Inc <AT.TO>, which rose 3.3%.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Bombardier Inc <BBDb.TO>, Fortune Minerals Limited <FT.TO> and Supreme Cannabis Company Inc <FIRE.TO>.

* The TSX posted one new 52-week highs and no new lows.

* Across all Canadian issues there were 19 new 52-week highs and one new low, with a total volume of 26.41 million shares.

(Reporting by Amal S in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)

