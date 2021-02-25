CANADA STOCKS-TSX falls as energy, materials stocks drag

Updates prices, adds sector details

Feb 25 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index fell on Thursday, as weakness in energy and materials stocks outweighed upbeat earnings by a slew of companies including Toronto-Dominion Bank, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and Maple Leaf Foods.

* The energy sector .SPTTEN dropped 0.1%, while the materials sector .GSPTTMT, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, lost 1.3%.

* At 10:13 a.m. ET (1513 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was down 65.27 points, or 0.35%, at 18,419.26.

* Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd OR.TO fell 3.3%, the most on the TSX, after brokerage BMO downgraded the miner's stock. The second-biggest decliner was oil producer Vermilion Energy Inc VET.TO, down 3%.

* Lenders Toronto-Dominion Bank TD.TO and Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce CM.TO joined major rivals in beating expectations, thanks to much lower provisions for loan losses and trading strength.

* On the TSX, 83 issues were higher, while 132 issues declined for a 1.59-to-1 ratio to the downside, with 59.72 million shares traded.

* The largest percentage gainers on the TSX were real estate service provider Altus Group Ltd AIF.TO and apparel maker Gildan Activewear Inc which jumped 12.3% and 8.8%, respectively, after the companies posted upbeat fourth-quarter results.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Manulife Financial Corp MFC.TO, ClearStream Energy Services Inc CSM.TO and Baytex Energy Corp BTE.TO.

* The TSX posted 10 new 52-week highs and no new lows.

* Across all Canadian issues there were 39 new 52-week highs and 10 new lows, with a total volume of 52.98 million shares.

(Reporting by Amal S in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)

