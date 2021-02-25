US Markets
OR

CANADA STOCKS-TSX falls as energy, materials stocks drag

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/MARK BLINCH

Canada's main stock index fell on Thursday, as weakness in energy and materials stocks outweighed upbeat earnings by a slew of companies including Toronto-Dominion Bank, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and Maple Leaf Foods.

Updates prices, adds sector details

Feb 25 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index fell on Thursday, as weakness in energy and materials stocks outweighed upbeat earnings by a slew of companies including Toronto-Dominion Bank, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and Maple Leaf Foods.

* The energy sector .SPTTEN dropped 0.1%, while the materials sector .GSPTTMT, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, lost 1.3%.

* At 10:13 a.m. ET (1513 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was down 65.27 points, or 0.35%, at 18,419.26.

* Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd OR.TO fell 3.3%, the most on the TSX, after brokerage BMO downgraded the miner's stock. The second-biggest decliner was oil producer Vermilion Energy Inc VET.TO, down 3%.

* Lenders Toronto-Dominion Bank TD.TO and Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce CM.TO joined major rivals in beating expectations, thanks to much lower provisions for loan losses and trading strength.

* On the TSX, 83 issues were higher, while 132 issues declined for a 1.59-to-1 ratio to the downside, with 59.72 million shares traded.

* The largest percentage gainers on the TSX were real estate service provider Altus Group Ltd AIF.TO and apparel maker Gildan Activewear Inc which jumped 12.3% and 8.8%, respectively, after the companies posted upbeat fourth-quarter results.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Manulife Financial Corp MFC.TO, ClearStream Energy Services Inc CSM.TO and Baytex Energy Corp BTE.TO.

* The TSX posted 10 new 52-week highs and no new lows.

* Across all Canadian issues there were 39 new 52-week highs and 10 new lows, with a total volume of 52.98 million shares.

(Reporting by Amal S in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)

((Amal.S@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S.+1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6749 3677;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

OR VET TD CM AIF MFC CSM BTE

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More