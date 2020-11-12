CANADA STOCKS-TSX falls as energy drags, virus cases surge
Nov 12 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index was set to snap a three day winning streak on Thursday, led by a tumble in energy stocks, as rising global coronavirus cases dented sentiment.
* New York introduced social distancing restrictions on Wednesday, as new coronavirus cases in the United States surged above 100,000 for an eighth consecutive day, while Italy surpassed the 1-million infections mark to become one of the top 10 worst-affected countries.
* The energy sector .SPTTEN dropped 2.2%, the most among the six major sectors trading lower. O/R
* At 9:44 a.m. ET (1444 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was down 54.46 points, or 0.32%, at 16,719.68.
* Limiting losses in markets, the materials sector .GSPTTMT, which includes precious and base metals miners, added 1.5%, supported by higher gold prices.
** Bullion prices gained as optimism over a potential COVID-19 vaccine were overshadowed by worries over the logistics of its eventual roll-out. GOL/
* The largest percentage gainer on the TSX was Intertape Polymer Group Inc ITP.TO, which jumped 20%, after the packaging products maker posted third-quarter results above estimates.
* Its gains were followed by Home Capital Group Inc HCG.TO, which rose 5.6%, after multiple brokerages raised their price targets on the mortgage lender's stock.
* On the TSX, 103 issues were higher, while 114 issues declined for a 1.11-to-1 ratio to the downside, with 22.74 million shares traded.
* Bus manufacturer NFI Group Inc NFI.TO fell 6.7%, the most on the TSX, and the second biggest decliner was oil producer Canadian Natural Resources Limited CNQ.TO, down 3.3%.
* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Enbridge Inc ENB.TO, Aurora Cannabis Inc ACB.TO and Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd TGOD.TO.
* The TSX posted one new 52-week highs and no new low.
* Across all Canadian issues there were 11 new 52-week highs and two new lows, with total volume of 38.92 million shares.
(Reporting by Amal S in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)
