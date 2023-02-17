US Markets

CANADA STOCKS-TSX falls as commodity-linked stocks drag

Credit: REUTERS/CHRIS HELGREN

February 17, 2023 — 09:45 am EST

Feb 17 (Reuters) - Canada's main resource-heavy stock index fell on Friday as falling commodity prices weighed, while hotter-than-expected domestic producer prices data fed into investor angst about interest rate hikes.

At 9:32 a.m. ET (1432 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was down 106.11 points, or 0.51%, at 20,500.31.

