US Markets
POW

CANADA STOCKS-TSX falls as commodity-linked stocks, dismal jobs data weigh

Contributor
Amal S Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/CHRIS HELGREN

Canada's main stock index fell on Thursday, as energy and materials stocks tracked weaker commodities, while data showed the nation shed jobs for the second straight month in February.

Update prices, adds sector details

March 18 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index fell on Thursday, as energy and materials stocks tracked weaker commodities, while data showed the nation shed jobs for the second straight month in February.

* The energy sector .SPTTEN dropped 1.4% on weaker crude prices, while the materials sector .GSPTTMT, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, lost 1.3%. O/R

* Canada lost 100,800 jobs in February, driven by a decline in hiring in the leisure and hospitality as well as the trade and construction sectors, a report from payroll services provider ADP showed.

* At 9:40 a.m. ET (13:40 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was down 55.31 points, or 0.29%, at 18,927.79.

* Miners Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd WDO.TO and OceanaGold Corp OGC.TO, were the biggest decliners on the index, down 3.5% and 3.4% respectively.

* The financials sector .SPTTFS gained 0.8%. The industrials sector .GSPTTIN fell 0.2%.

* On the TSX, 63 issues were higher, while 150 issues declined for a 2.38-to-1 ratio, with 15.62 million shares traded.

* The largest percentage gainers on the TSX were Power Corporation of Canada POW.TO, which jumped 2.9% after multiple brokerages hiked the price target of the stock, and insurance firm Great-West Lifeco Inc GWO.TO, which rose 2.2%.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Zenabis Global Inc ZENA.TO, Shaw Communications Inc SJRb.TO, and Hexo Corp HEXO.TO.

* The TSX posted eight new 52-week highs and no new lows.

* Across all Canadian issues there were 53 new 52-week highs and eight new lows, with total volume of 38.93 million shares.

(Reporting by Amal S in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

((Amal.S@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S.+1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6749 3677;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

POW HEXO

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular