CANADA STOCKS-TSX falls as commodity-linked stocks, dismal jobs data weigh

March 18 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index fell on Thursday, as energy and materials stocks tracked weaker commodities, while data showed the nation shed jobs for the second straight month in February.

* The energy sector .SPTTEN dropped 1.4% on weaker crude prices, while the materials sector .GSPTTMT, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, lost 1.3%. O/R

* Canada lost 100,800 jobs in February, driven by a decline in hiring in the leisure and hospitality as well as the trade and construction sectors, a report from payroll services provider ADP showed.

* At 9:40 a.m. ET (13:40 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was down 55.31 points, or 0.29%, at 18,927.79.

* Miners Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd WDO.TO and OceanaGold Corp OGC.TO, were the biggest decliners on the index, down 3.5% and 3.4% respectively.

* The financials sector .SPTTFS gained 0.8%. The industrials sector .GSPTTIN fell 0.2%.

* On the TSX, 63 issues were higher, while 150 issues declined for a 2.38-to-1 ratio, with 15.62 million shares traded.

* The largest percentage gainers on the TSX were Power Corporation of Canada POW.TO, which jumped 2.9% after multiple brokerages hiked the price target of the stock, and insurance firm Great-West Lifeco Inc GWO.TO, which rose 2.2%.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Zenabis Global Inc ZENA.TO, Shaw Communications Inc SJRb.TO, and Hexo Corp HEXO.TO.

* The TSX posted eight new 52-week highs and no new lows.

* Across all Canadian issues there were 53 new 52-week highs and eight new lows, with total volume of 38.93 million shares.

