CANADA STOCKS-TSX falls as banks stocks dragged down by rating cuts

By Shashwat Chauhan and Vansh Agarwal

May 9 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index fell on Tuesday, weighed down by financial stocks after Barclays downgraded several banks, while investors remained cautious ahead of U.S. inflation data due on Wednesday.

At 10:34 a.m. ET (1434 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was down 74.34 points, or 0.36%, at 20,510.81.

Heavyweight financial index .SPTTFS fell 1.0% after Barclays downgraded three major Canadian banks. Royal Bank of Canada RY.TO fell 1.7% on Barclays' double downgrade to "underweight" from "overweight".

Bank of Nova Scotia BNS.TO and Toronto-Dominion Bank TD.TO fell 2.7% and 1.4%, respectively, on the brokerage's rating cuts.

Investors will parse the U.S. April consumer price inflation (CPI) data for signs on Federal Reserve's policy outlook in what market expects to be the end in a historic series of interest rate hikes.

"Coming into this earnings season, the bar was set pretty low both in Canada and in the U.S.," said Allan Small, senior investment advisor at Allan Small Financial Group.

"Overall earnings season has been very good, beating a low bar but still not the number one driver of market movements, that's more to do with the Fed and interest rate policy."

Canadian earnings season is to pick-up pace this week.

Pet Valu Holdings PET.TO fell 4.8% after the retailer reported a decline in first-quarter profit versus a year earlier.

Finning International FTT.TO gained 4.5% after the caterpillar equipment dealer posted better-than-expected first-quarter results.

Canada's technology sector .SPTTTK slipped 0.1%, dragged down by a 1.2% decline in Shopify SHOP.TO.

(Reporting by Shashwat Chauhan and Vansh Agarwal in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

((Shashwat.Chauhan@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.