CANADA STOCKS-TSX falls ahead of govt's new coronavirus spending plan

Nov 30 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index fell on Monday, as investors awaited the government's new spending plans and details of its emergency support measures to tackle the accelerating coronavirus infections across the country.

The so-called Fall Economic Statement (FES) will include initial investments on green stimulus measures, a "down payment" on a national childcare plan announced in September, while new COVID-19 relief measures for hard-hit sectors is also expected.

* At 10:34 a.m. ET (15:34 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was down 203.09 points, or 1.17%, at 17,193.47.

* Canada's current account deficit widened to C$7.53 billion ($5.82 billion) in the third quarter.

* Producer prices in Canada fell by 0.4% in October from September, while the value of Canadian building permits slid by 14.6% last month, much wider than analyst forecast of 5.0%decline.

* The energy sector .SPTTEN dropped 1.7% as U.S. crude CLc1 prices were down 0.5% a barrel, while Brent crude LCOc1 lost 1.1%. O/R

* The financials sector .SPTTFS slipped 0.9%. The industrials sector .GSPTTIN fell 0.7%.

* The materials sector .GSPTTMT, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, lost 1.1% as gold futures GCc1 fell 0.6% to $1,771.5 an ounce. GOL/MET/L

* On the TSX, 28 issues were higher, while 190 issues declined for a 6.79-to-1 ratio to the downside, with 50.35 million shares traded.

* The largest percentage gainers on the TSX were Aphria Inc APHA.TO, which jumped 5.5%, while Shopify Inc SHOP.TO rose 2.4% after its global Black Friday sales topped $2.4 billion.

* Lightspeed Pos Inc LSPD.TO fell 6.7%, the most on the TSX, after brokerage BTIG downgraded the stock rating to neutral. The second biggest decliner was Silvercorp Metals Inc SVM.TO, down 5.8%.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Bombardier Inc BBDb.TO, up 7.1%; Suncor Energy SU.TO, down 1.8% and Score Media and Gaming Inc SCR.TO, up 26.8%.

* The TSX posted eight new 52-week highs and no new lows.

* Across all Canadian issues there were 49 new 52-week highs and two new lows, with total volume of 113.79 million shares.

