CANADA STOCKS-TSX falls after U.S. inflation data; Shopify leads losses

Credit: REUTERS/CHRIS HELGREN

February 16, 2023 — 09:37 am EST

Written by Shristi Achar A for Reuters ->

Feb 16 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index opened lower on Thursday, tracking declines on Wall Street as hotter-than-expected U.S. producer prices data fanned rate-hike worries, while Shopify led losses on a dour forecast.

At 9:31 a.m. ET (1431 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was down 122.57 points, or 0.59%, at 20,597.82.

