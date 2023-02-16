CANADA STOCKS-TSX falls after U.S. inflation data; Shopify leads losses

Feb 16 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index opened lower on Thursday, tracking declines on Wall Street as hotter-than-expected U.S. producer prices data fanned rate-hike worries, while Shopify led losses on a dour forecast.

At 9:31 a.m. ET (1431 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was down 122.57 points, or 0.59%, at 20,597.82.

(Reporting by Shristi Achar A in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

