CANADA STOCKS-TSX falls after tight labor data stokes rate hike worries

Credit: REUTERS/Mark Blinch

March 10, 2023 — 09:37 am EST

Written by Johann M Cherian for Reuters ->

March 10 (Reuters) - Canada's benchmark stock index edged lower on Friday, as data reflecting a resilient labor market refueled investor angst on whether the Bank of Canada would continue to keep its monetary tightening campaign suspended.

At 9:34 a.m. ET (1434 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was down 110.91 points, or 0.55%, at 19,975.81.

