CANADA STOCKS - TSX falls 4.6% to 14,270.09

Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/CHRIS HELGREN

The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX falls 4.60 percent to 14,270.09. Leading the index were Real Matters Inc, up 1.3%, Maple Leaf Foods Inc​, up 0.1%, and Parkland Fuel Corp​, higher by 0.1%.

* Lagging shares were Shawcor Ltd​​ SCL.TO, down 19.8%, Whitecap Resources Inc​ WCP.TO, down 17.1%, and Secure Energy Services Inc​ SES.TO, lower by 16.8%.

* On the TSX 3 issues rose and 227 fell as a 0-to-1 ratio favored decliners. There were no and 63 new lows, with total volume of 469.0 million shares.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Cenovus Energy Inc CVE.TO, Canadian Natural Resources Ltd CNQ.TO and Suncor Energy Inc SU.TO.

* The TSX's energy group .SPTTEN fell 5.55 points, or 7.4%, while the financials sector .SPTTFS slipped 11.49 points, or 4.2%.

* West Texas Intermediate crude futures CLc1 fell 3.61%, or $1.24, to $33.12 a barrel. Brent crude LCOc1 fell 3.33%, or $1.24, to $35.98 O/R

* The TSX is off 16.4% for the year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

