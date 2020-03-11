CANADA STOCKS - TSX falls 4.6% to 14,270.09
* Leading the index were Real Matters Inc <REAL.TO>, up 1.3%, Maple Leaf Foods Inc MFI.TO, up 0.1%, and Parkland Fuel Corp PKI.TO, higher by 0.1%.
* Lagging shares were Shawcor Ltd SCL.TO, down 19.8%, Whitecap Resources Inc WCP.TO, down 17.1%, and Secure Energy Services Inc SES.TO, lower by 16.8%.
* On the TSX 3 issues rose and 227 fell as a 0-to-1 ratio favored decliners. There were no and 63 new lows, with total volume of 469.0 million shares.
* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Cenovus Energy Inc CVE.TO, Canadian Natural Resources Ltd CNQ.TO and Suncor Energy Inc SU.TO.
* The TSX's energy group .SPTTEN fell 5.55 points, or 7.4%, while the financials sector .SPTTFS slipped 11.49 points, or 4.2%.
* West Texas Intermediate crude futures CLc1 fell 3.61%, or $1.24, to $33.12 a barrel. Brent crude LCOc1 fell 3.33%, or $1.24, to $35.98 O/R
* The TSX is off 16.4% for the year.
