CANADA STOCKS - TSX falls 2.71% to 15,586.57

* The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX falls 2.71 percent to 15,586.57

* Leading the index were FirstService Corp <FSV.TO​>, up 1.8%, Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc​ RBA.TO, up 0.8%, and WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust​ WIR_u.TO, higher by 0.6%.

* Lagging shares were Silvercorp Metals Inc​​ SVM.TO, down 11.1%, Fortuna Silver Mines Inc​ FVI.TO, down 10.6%, and Kinross Gold Corp​ K.TO, lower by 9.5%.

* On the TSX 7 issues rose and 216 fell as a 0-to-1 ratio favored decliners. There were no and 2 new lows, with total volume of 277.5 million shares.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Husky Energy Inc HSE.TO, Cenovus Energy Inc CVE.TO and Barrick Gold Corp ABX.TO.

* The TSX's energy group .SPTTEN fell 2.59 points, or 3.9%, while the financials sector .SPTTFS slipped 6.18 points, or 2.3%.

* West Texas Intermediate crude futures CLc1 fell 5.53%, or $2.19, to $37.38 a barrel. Brent crude LCOc1 fell 5.19%, or $2.14, to $39.06 O/R

* The TSX is off 8.7% for the year.

