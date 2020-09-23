US Markets
CANADA STOCKS - TSX falls 2.02% to 15,817.11

Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/MARK BLINCH

The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX falls 2.02 percent to 15,817.11, Leading the index were Canadian Tire Corporation Ltd , up 3.3%, Canada Goose Holdings Inc​ , up 2.6%, and Magna International Inc​ MG.TO, higher by 2.1%.

* Lagging shares were Aurora Cannabis Inc​​ ACB.TO, down 29.1%, Fortuna Silver Mines Inc​ FVI.TO, down 12.5%, and New Gold Inc​ NGD.TO, lower by 12.3%.

* On the TSX 16 issues rose and 205 fell as a 0.1-to-1 ratio favored decliners. There were 4 new highs and 1 new low, with total volume of 222.7 million shares.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Canadian Natural Resources Ltd CNQ.TO, Kinross Gold Corp K.TO and Aurora Cannabis Inc ACB.TO.

* The TSX's energy group .SPTTEN fell 1.69 points, or 2.5%, while the financials sector .SPTTFS slipped 3.16 points, or 1.2%.

* West Texas Intermediate crude futures CLc1 fell 0.53%, or $0.21, to $39.59 a barrel. Brent crude LCOc1 fell 0.6%, or $0.25, to $41.47 O/R

* The TSX is off 7.3% for the year.

