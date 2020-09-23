CANADA STOCKS - TSX falls 2.02% to 15,817.11
* The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX falls 2.02 percent to 15,817.11
* Leading the index were Canadian Tire Corporation Ltd <CTCa.TO>, up 3.3%, Canada Goose Holdings Inc GOOS.TO, up 2.6%, and Magna International Inc MG.TO, higher by 2.1%.
* Lagging shares were Aurora Cannabis Inc ACB.TO, down 29.1%, Fortuna Silver Mines Inc FVI.TO, down 12.5%, and New Gold Inc NGD.TO, lower by 12.3%.
* On the TSX 16 issues rose and 205 fell as a 0.1-to-1 ratio favored decliners. There were 4 new highs and 1 new low, with total volume of 222.7 million shares.
* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Canadian Natural Resources Ltd CNQ.TO, Kinross Gold Corp K.TO and Aurora Cannabis Inc ACB.TO.
* The TSX's energy group .SPTTEN fell 1.69 points, or 2.5%, while the financials sector .SPTTFS slipped 3.16 points, or 1.2%.
* West Texas Intermediate crude futures CLc1 fell 0.53%, or $0.21, to $39.59 a barrel. Brent crude LCOc1 fell 0.6%, or $0.25, to $41.47 O/R
* The TSX is off 7.3% for the year.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.
