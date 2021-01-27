US Markets
CANADA STOCKS - TSX falls 1.97% to 17,429.05

Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/CHRIS HELGREN

* The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX falls 1.97 percent to 17,429.05

* Leading the index were BlackBerry Ltd <BB.TO​>, up 34.4%, Canopy Growth Corp​ WEED.TO, up 6.8%, and Canada Goose Holdings Inc​ GOOS.TO, higher by 6.3%.

* Lagging shares were Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc​​ AUP.TO, down 7.9%, MAG Silver Corp​ MAG.TO, down 7.0%, and Ballard Power Systems Inc​ BLDP.TO, lower by 6.9%.

* On the TSX 25 issues rose and 195 fell as a 0.1-to-1 ratio favored decliners. There were 3 new highs and no new lows, with total volume of 232.7 million shares.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Blackberry Ltd BB.TO, Suncor Energy Inc SU.TO and Aphria Inc APHA.TO.

* The TSX's energy group .SPTTEN fell 0.51 points, or 0.5%, while the financials sector .SPTTFS slipped 4.69 points, or 1.5%.

* West Texas Intermediate crude futures CLc1 rose 0.1%, or $0.05, to $52.66 a barrel. Brent crude LCOc1 fell 0.57%, or $0.32, to $55.59 O/R

* The TSX is flat for the year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

