CANADA STOCKS - TSX falls 1.97% to 17,309.74

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/CHRIS HELGREN

The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX falls 1.97 percent to 17,309.74

* The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX falls 1.97 percent to 17,309.74

* Leading the index were MAG Silver Corp <MAG.TO​>, up 8.9%, First Majestic Silver Corp​ FR.TO, up 6.7%, and Silvercorp Metals Inc​ SVM.TO, higher by 5.4%.

* Lagging shares were Westshore Terminals Investment Corp​​ WTE.TO, down 6.2%, Teck Resources Ltd​ TECKb.TO, down 5.8%, and Aphria Inc​ APHA.TO, lower by 5.4%.

* On the TSX 28 issues rose and 192 fell as a 0.1-to-1 ratio favored decliners. There was 1 new high and no new lows, with total volume of 208.0 million shares.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Blackberry Ltd BB.TO, Cenovus Energy Inc CVE.TO and Air Canada AC.TO.

* The TSX's energy group .SPTTEN fell 2.15 points, or 2.3%, while the financials sector .SPTTFS slipped 6.44 points, or 2.1%.

* West Texas Intermediate crude futures CLc1 fell 0.25%, or $0.13, to $52.21 a barrel. Brent crude LCOc1 rose 0.65%, or $0.36, to $55.89 O/R

* The TSX is off 0.7% for the year.

