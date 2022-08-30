US Markets
CANADA STOCKS - TSX falls 1.61% to 19,517.32

Credit: REUTERS/CHRIS HELGREN

The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX falls 1.61 percent to 19,517.32. The TSX's energy group fell 9.38 points, or 3.7%, while the financials sector slipped 4.25 points, or 1.2%.

* Leading the index were Denison Mines Corp , up 4.3%, Cameco Corp​ CCO.TO, up 2.9%, and Bausch Health Companies Inc​ BHC.TO, higher by 2.6%.

* Lagging shares were Precision Drilling Corp​​ PD.TO, down 7.7%, Vermilion Energy Inc​ VET.TO, down 7.0%, and First Quantum Minerals Ltd​ FM.TO, lower by 7.0%.

* On the TSX 43 issues rose and 194 fell as a 0.2-to-1 ratio favored decliners. There was 1 new high and 13 new lows, with total volume of 152.3 million shares.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Suncor Energy Inc SU.TO, Crescent Point Energy Corp CPG.TO and Baytex Energy Corp BTE.TO.

* West Texas Intermediate crude futures CLc1 fell 5.02%, or $4.87, to $92.14 a barrel. Brent crude LCOc1 fell 5.38%, or $5.65, to $99.44 O/R

* The TSX is off 8% for the year.

This summary was machine generated August 30 at 20:03.

