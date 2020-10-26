CANADA STOCKS - TSX falls 1.38% to 16,079.55

US Markets
Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/MARK BLINCH

The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX falls 1.38 percent to 16,079.55. Leading the index were Genworth MI Canada Inc, up 24.2%, Husky Energy Inc​, up 12%, and Alamos Gold Inc​, higher by 3%.

* Lagging shares were Vermilion Energy Inc​​ VET.TO, down 9.0%, Cenovus Energy Inc​ CVE.TO, down 8.4%, and Great Canadian Gaming Corp​ GC.TO, lower by 7.2%.

* On the TSX 12 issues rose and 210 fell as a 0.1-to-1 ratio favored decliners. There were 2 new highs and no new lows, with total volume of 219.8 million shares.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Cenovus Energy Inc CVE.TO, Enbridge Inc ENB.TO and Husky Energy Inc HSE.TO.

* The TSX's energy group .SPTTEN fell 2.29 points, or 3.3%, while the financials sector .SPTTFS slipped 4.55 points, or 1.7%.

* West Texas Intermediate crude futures CLc1 fell 3.14%, or $1.25, to $38.6 a barrel. Brent crude LCOc1 fell 3.04%, or $1.27, to $40.5 O/R

* The TSX is off 5.8% for the year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

