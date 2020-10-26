CANADA STOCKS - TSX falls 1.38% to 16,079.55

* The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX falls 1.38 percent to 16,079.55

* Leading the index were Genworth MI Canada Inc <MIC.TO​>, up 24.2%, Husky Energy Inc​ HSE.TO, up 12%, and Alamos Gold Inc​ AGI.TO, higher by 3%.

* Lagging shares were Vermilion Energy Inc​​ VET.TO, down 9.0%, Cenovus Energy Inc​ CVE.TO, down 8.4%, and Great Canadian Gaming Corp​ GC.TO, lower by 7.2%.

* On the TSX 12 issues rose and 210 fell as a 0.1-to-1 ratio favored decliners. There were 2 new highs and no new lows, with total volume of 219.8 million shares.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Cenovus Energy Inc CVE.TO, Enbridge Inc ENB.TO and Husky Energy Inc HSE.TO.

* The TSX's energy group .SPTTEN fell 2.29 points, or 3.3%, while the financials sector .SPTTFS slipped 4.55 points, or 1.7%.

* West Texas Intermediate crude futures CLc1 fell 3.14%, or $1.25, to $38.6 a barrel. Brent crude LCOc1 fell 3.04%, or $1.27, to $40.5 O/R

* The TSX is off 5.8% for the year.

