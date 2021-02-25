US Markets
CANADA STOCKS - TSX falls 1.35% to 18,235.73

* The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX falls 1.35 percent to 18,235.73

* Leading the index were Gildan Activewear Inc <GIL.TO​>, up 15.8%, Altus Group Ltd (Ontario)​ AIF.TO, up 12.6%, and Maple Leaf Foods Inc​ MFI.TO, higher by 8.3%.

* Lagging shares were Ballard Power Systems Inc​​ BLDP.TO, down 9.4%, Aphria Inc​ APHA.TO, down 8.1%, and Methanex Corp​ MX.TO, lower by 7.7%.

* On the TSX 62 issues rose and 157 fell as a 0.4-to-1 ratio favored decliners. There were 13 new highs and no new lows, with total volume of 230.3 million shares.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Manulife Financial Corp MFC.TO, Blackberry Ltd BB.TO and Suncor Energy Inc SU.TO.

* The TSX's energy group .SPTTEN fell 2.59 points, or 2.2%, while the financials sector .SPTTFS slipped 4.58 points, or 1.4%.

* West Texas Intermediate crude futures CLc1 rose 0.35%, or $0.22, to $63.44 a barrel. Brent crude LCOc1 fell 0.22%, or $0.15, to $66.89 O/R

* The TSX is up 4.6% for the year.

