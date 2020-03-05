CANADA STOCKS - TSX falls 1.34% to 16,553.99

* The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX falls 1.34 percent to 16,553.99

* Leading the index were Descartes Systems Group Inc <DSG.TO​>, up 6.7%, Iamgold Corp​ IMG.TO, up 6.4%, and Aecon Group Inc​ ARE.TO, higher by 4.9%.

* Lagging shares were Spin Master Corp​​ TOY.TO, down 38.4%, Secure Energy Services Inc​ SES.TO, down 8.9%, and Air Canada​ AC.TO, lower by 8.7%.

* On the TSX 64 issues rose and 161 fell as a 0.4-to-1 ratio favored decliners. There were 5 new highs and 25 new lows, with total volume of 312.6 million shares.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Bombardier Inc BBDb.TO, Manulife Financial Corp MFC.TO and Toronto-dominion Bank TD.TO.

* The TSX's energy group .SPTTEN fell 2.89 points, or 2.6%, while the financials sector .SPTTFS slipped 6.20 points, or 2.0%.

* West Texas Intermediate crude futures CLc1 fell 1.84%, or $0.86, to $45.92 a barrel. Brent crude LCOc1 fell 2.27%, or $1.16, to $49.97 O/R

* The TSX is off 3% for the year.

