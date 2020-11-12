CANADA STOCKS - TSX falls 1.32% to 16,552.54
* The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX falls 1.32 percent to 16,552.54
* Leading the index were Intertape Polymer Group Inc <ITP.TO>, up 20.7%, SSR Mining Inc SSRM.TO, up 9.5%, and Teranga Gold Corp TGZ.TO, higher by 6.7%.
* Lagging shares were NFI Group Inc NFI.TO, down 12.8%, Cascades Inc CAS.TO, down 10.6%, and Vermilion Energy Inc VET.TO, lower by 8.7%.
* On the TSX 64 issues rose and 158 fell as a 0.4-to-1 ratio favored decliners. There were 3 new highs and no new lows, with total volume of 186.0 million shares.
* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Enbridge Inc ENB.TO, Aurora Cannabis Inc ACB.TO and Suncor Energy Inc SU.TO.
* The TSX's energy group .SPTTEN fell 5.12 points, or 6.4%, while the financials sector .SPTTFS slipped 3.86 points, or 1.3%.
* West Texas Intermediate crude futures CLc1 fell 1.16%, or $0.48, to $40.97 a barrel. Brent crude LCOc1 fell 1.05%, or $0.46, to $43.34 O/R
* The TSX is off 3% for the year.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.
Latest Markets Videos
Explore US MarketsExplore
Most Popular
- US STOCKS-Wall St draws comfort from potential divided Congress, eyes move to Fed
- Tesla seeks nod for Shanghai-made Model Y SUV - industry ministry
- Bitcoin Hits Highest Level Since Jan. 2018 Amid Post-Election Volatility
- US STOCKS-Wall St rallies on likelihood of divided U.S. Congress, Fed stands pat