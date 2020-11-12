CANADA STOCKS - TSX falls 1.32% to 16,552.54

* The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX falls 1.32 percent to 16,552.54

* Leading the index were Intertape Polymer Group Inc <ITP.TO​>, up 20.7%, SSR Mining Inc​ SSRM.TO, up 9.5%, and Teranga Gold Corp​ TGZ.TO, higher by 6.7%.

* Lagging shares were NFI Group Inc​​ NFI.TO, down 12.8%, Cascades Inc​ CAS.TO, down 10.6%, and Vermilion Energy Inc​ VET.TO, lower by 8.7%.

* On the TSX 64 issues rose and 158 fell as a 0.4-to-1 ratio favored decliners. There were 3 new highs and no new lows, with total volume of 186.0 million shares.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Enbridge Inc ENB.TO, Aurora Cannabis Inc ACB.TO and Suncor Energy Inc SU.TO.

* The TSX's energy group .SPTTEN fell 5.12 points, or 6.4%, while the financials sector .SPTTFS slipped 3.86 points, or 1.3%.

* West Texas Intermediate crude futures CLc1 fell 1.16%, or $0.48, to $40.97 a barrel. Brent crude LCOc1 fell 1.05%, or $0.46, to $43.34 O/R

* The TSX is off 3% for the year.

