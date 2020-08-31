CANADA STOCKS - TSX falls 1.15% to 16,514.44

* The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX falls 1.15 percent to 16,514.44

* Leading the index were NovaGold Resources Inc <NG.TO​>, up 8.0%, Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc​ AUP.TO, up 7.1%, and Silvercrest Metals Inc​ SIL.TO, higher by 6.1%.

* Lagging shares were iA Financial Corporation Inc​​ IAG.TO, down 5.8%, Enerplus Corp​ ERF.TO, down 5.5%, and Norbord Inc​ OSB.TO, lower by 5.4%.

* On the TSX 48 issues rose and 168 fell as a 0.3-to-1 ratio favored decliners. There were 4 new highs and no new lows, with total volume of 240.4 million shares.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Suncor Energy Inc SU.TO, Manulife Financial Corp MFC.TO and Kinross Gold Corp K.TO.

* The TSX's energy group .SPTTEN fell 2.49 points, or 3.0%, while the financials sector .SPTTFS slipped 4.30 points, or 1.5%.

* West Texas Intermediate crude futures CLc1 fell 0.35%, or $0.15, to $42.82 a barrel. Brent crude LCOc1 fell 0.41%, or $0.19, to $45.62 O/R

* The TSX is off 3.2% for the year.

