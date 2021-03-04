CANADA STOCKS - TSX falls 1.07% to 18,125.25

* The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX falls 1.07 percent to 18,125.25

* Leading the index were MEG Energy Corp <MEG.TO​>, up 9.7%, Vermilion Energy Inc​ VET.TO, up 6%, and Parex Resources Inc​ PXT.TO, higher by 5.7%.

* Lagging shares were Kinaxis Inc​​ KXS.TO, down 17.1%, Lightspeed POS Inc​ LSPD.TO, down 9.3%, and Aphria Inc​ APHA.TO, lower by 8.1%.

* On the TSX 72 issues rose and 145 fell as a 0.5-to-1 ratio favored decliners. There were 11 new highs and no new lows, with total volume of 258.2 million shares.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Suncor Energy Inc SU.TO, Cenovus Energy Inc CVE.TO and Aphria Inc APHA.TO.

* The TSX's energy group .SPTTEN rose 2.74 points, or 2.4%, while the financials sector .SPTTFS slipped 2.06 points, or 0.6%.

* West Texas Intermediate crude futures CLc1 rose 4.78%, or $2.93, to $64.21 a barrel. Brent crude LCOc1 rose 4.85%, or $3.11, to $67.18 O/R

* The TSX is up 4% for the year.

