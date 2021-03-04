US Markets
VET

CANADA STOCKS - TSX falls 1.07% to 18,125.25

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/CHRIS HELGREN

The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX falls 1.07 percent to 18,125.25

* The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX falls 1.07 percent to 18,125.25

* Leading the index were MEG Energy Corp <MEG.TO​>, up 9.7%, Vermilion Energy Inc​ VET.TO, up 6%, and Parex Resources Inc​ PXT.TO, higher by 5.7%.

* Lagging shares were Kinaxis Inc​​ KXS.TO, down 17.1%, Lightspeed POS Inc​ LSPD.TO, down 9.3%, and Aphria Inc​ APHA.TO, lower by 8.1%.

* On the TSX 72 issues rose and 145 fell as a 0.5-to-1 ratio favored decliners. There were 11 new highs and no new lows, with total volume of 258.2 million shares.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Suncor Energy Inc SU.TO, Cenovus Energy Inc CVE.TO and Aphria Inc APHA.TO.

* The TSX's energy group .SPTTEN rose 2.74 points, or 2.4%, while the financials sector .SPTTFS slipped 2.06 points, or 0.6%.

* West Texas Intermediate crude futures CLc1 rose 4.78%, or $2.93, to $64.21 a barrel. Brent crude LCOc1 rose 4.85%, or $3.11, to $67.18 O/R

* The TSX is up 4% for the year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

VET LSPD APHA SU CVE MEG

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More