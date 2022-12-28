US Markets
FM

CANADA STOCKS - TSX falls 1.06% to 19,299.13

Credit: REUTERS/Mark Blinch

December 28, 2022 — 04:05 pm EST

Written by Reuters ->

* The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX falls 1.06 percent to 19,299.13

* Leading the index were Ero Copper Corp , up 3.0%, First Quantum Minerals Ltd​ FM.TO, up 2.9%, and Ritchie Bros Auctioneers Inc​ RBA.TO, higher by 2.9%.

* On the TSX 38 issues rose and 197 fell as a 0.2-to-1 ratio favored decliners. There were 2 new highs and 9 new lows, with total volume of 129.9 million shares.

* The TSX's energy group .SPTTEN fell 5.86 points, or 2.4%, while the financials sector .SPTTFS slipped 3.28 points, or 0.9%.

* West Texas Intermediate crude futures CLc1 fell 1.11%, or $0.88, to $78.65 a barrel. Brent crude LCOc1 fell 1.58%, or $1.33, to $83 O/R

* The TSX is off 9.1% for the year.

This summary was machine generated December 28 at 21:05.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

FM
RBA

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.