CANADA STOCKS - TSX falls 1.06% to 19,299.13

* The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX falls 1.06 percent to 19,299.13

* Leading the index were Ero Copper Corp , up 3.0%, First Quantum Minerals Ltd​ FM.TO, up 2.9%, and Ritchie Bros Auctioneers Inc​ RBA.TO, higher by 2.9%.

* On the TSX 38 issues rose and 197 fell as a 0.2-to-1 ratio favored decliners. There were 2 new highs and 9 new lows, with total volume of 129.9 million shares.

* The TSX's energy group .SPTTEN fell 5.86 points, or 2.4%, while the financials sector .SPTTFS slipped 3.28 points, or 0.9%.

* West Texas Intermediate crude futures CLc1 fell 1.11%, or $0.88, to $78.65 a barrel. Brent crude LCOc1 fell 1.58%, or $1.33, to $83 O/R

* The TSX is off 9.1% for the year.

This summary was machine generated December 28 at 21:05.

