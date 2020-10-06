US Markets
CANADA STOCKS - TSX falls 1.06% to 16,236.13

Credit: REUTERS/CHRIS HELGREN

* The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX falls 1.06 percent to 16,236.13

* Leading the index were Cargojet Inc <CJT.TO​>, up 5.1%, Parex Resources Inc​ PXT.TO, up 3.8%, and Trillium Therapeutics Inc​ TRIL.TO, higher by 3.7%.

* Lagging shares were Centerra Gold Inc​​ CG.TO, down 15.3%, Cascades Inc​ CAS.TO, down 8.1%, and Ivanhoe Mines Ltd​ IVN.TO, lower by 7.6%.

* On the TSX 60 issues rose and 158 fell as a 0.4-to-1 ratio favored decliners. There were 10 new highs and 1 new low, with total volume of 242.8 million shares.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Bank Of Nova Scotia BNS.TO, Toronto-dominion Bank TD.TO and Suncor Energy Inc SU.TO.

* The TSX's energy group .SPTTEN fell 0.03 points, or 0.0%, while the financials sector .SPTTFS slipped 0.07 points, or 0.0%.

* West Texas Intermediate crude futures CLc1 rose 1.56%, or $0.61, to $39.83 a barrel. Brent crude LCOc1 rose 1.55%, or $0.64, to $41.93 O/R

* The TSX is off 4.8% for the year.

