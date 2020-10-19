CANADA STOCKS - TSX falls 1% to 16,274.07

* The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX falls 1.00 percent to 16,274.07

* Leading the index were Aurora Cannabis Inc <ACB.TO​>, up 16.2%, Canopy Growth Corp​ WEED.TO, up 11.2%, and Spin Master Corp​ TOY.TO, higher by 10.1%.

* Lagging shares were Silvercorp Metals Inc​​ SVM.TO, down 5.0%, Lundin Gold Inc​ LUG.TO, down 4.9%, and Aritzia Inc​ ATZ.TO, lower by 4.7%.

* On the TSX 53 issues rose and 168 fell as a 0.3-to-1 ratio favored decliners. There were 3 new highs and 1 new low, with total volume of 212.7 million shares.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Enbridge Inc ENB.TO, Toronto-dominion Bank TD.TO and Manulife Financial Corp MFC.TO.

* The TSX's energy group .SPTTEN fell 0.58 points, or 0.9%, while the financials sector .SPTTFS slipped 2.97 points, or 1.1%.

* West Texas Intermediate crude futures CLc1 fell 0.42%, or $0.17, to $40.71 a barrel. Brent crude LCOc1 fell 1.02%, or $0.44, to $42.49 O/R

* The TSX is off 4.6% for the year.

