CANADA STOCKS - TSX falls 0.89% to 17,242.27

Credit: REUTERS/CHRIS HELGREN

The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX falls 0.89 percent to 17,242.27

* The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX falls 0.89 percent to 17,242.27

* Leading the index were Aurora Cannabis Inc <ACB.TO​>, up 11.4%, Aphria Inc​ APHA.TO, up 7%, and Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd​ WDO.TO, higher by 6.1%.

* Lagging shares were Crescent Point Energy Corp​​ CPG.TO, down 9.7%, Vermilion Energy Inc​ VET.TO, down 7.7%, and Enerplus Corp​ ERF.TO, lower by 7.5%.

* On the TSX 70 issues rose and 149 fell as a 0.5-to-1 ratio favored decliners. There were 11 new highs and no new lows, with total volume of 231.2 million shares.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Aurora Cannabis Inc ACB.TO, Suncor Energy Inc SU.TO and Aphria Inc APHA.TO.

* The TSX's energy group .SPTTEN fell 5.39 points, or 5.9%, while the financials sector .SPTTFS slipped 4.52 points, or 1.5%.

* West Texas Intermediate crude futures CLc1 fell 0.77%, or $0.35, to $45.18 a barrel. Brent crude LCOc1 fell 1.22%, or $0.59, to $47.59 O/R

* The TSX is up 1% for the year.

