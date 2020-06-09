CANADA STOCKS - TSX falls 0.88% to 15,833.74

* The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX falls 0.88 percent to 15,833.74

* Leading the index were Bombardier Inc <BBDb.TO​>, up 8.6%, Centerra Gold Inc​ CG.TO, up 5.8%, and Martinrea International Inc​ MRE.TO, higher by 5.4%.

* Lagging shares were Shawcor Ltd​​ SCL.TO, down 16.8%, Air Canada​ AC.TO, down 10.2%, and Baytex Energy Corp​ BTE.TO, lower by 9.6%.

* On the TSX 58 issues rose and 169 fell as a 0.3-to-1 ratio favored decliners. There were no and no new lows, with total volume of 360.2 million shares.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Bombardier Inc BBDb.TO, Hexo Corp HEXO.TO and Suncor Energy Inc SU.TO.

* The TSX's energy group .SPTTEN fell 3.34 points, or 3.5%, while the financials sector .SPTTFS slipped 2.92 points, or 1.0%.

* West Texas Intermediate crude futures CLc1 rose 0.52%, or $0.2, to $38.39 a barrel. Brent crude LCOc1 fell 0.12%, or $0.06, to $40.74 O/R

* The TSX is off 7.2% for the year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.