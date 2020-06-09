US Markets
CG

CANADA STOCKS - TSX falls 0.88% to 15,833.74

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/CHRIS HELGREN

The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX falls 0.88 percent to 15,833.74. Leading the index were Bombardier Inc, up 8.6%, Centerra Gold Inc​, up 5.8%, and Martinrea International Inc​, higher by 5.4%.

* The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX falls 0.88 percent to 15,833.74

* Leading the index were Bombardier Inc <BBDb.TO​>, up 8.6%, Centerra Gold Inc​ CG.TO, up 5.8%, and Martinrea International Inc​ MRE.TO, higher by 5.4%.

* Lagging shares were Shawcor Ltd​​ SCL.TO, down 16.8%, Air Canada​ AC.TO, down 10.2%, and Baytex Energy Corp​ BTE.TO, lower by 9.6%.

* On the TSX 58 issues rose and 169 fell as a 0.3-to-1 ratio favored decliners. There were no and no new lows, with total volume of 360.2 million shares.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Bombardier Inc BBDb.TO, Hexo Corp HEXO.TO and Suncor Energy Inc SU.TO.

* The TSX's energy group .SPTTEN fell 3.34 points, or 3.5%, while the financials sector .SPTTFS slipped 2.92 points, or 1.0%.

* West Texas Intermediate crude futures CLc1 rose 0.52%, or $0.2, to $38.39 a barrel. Brent crude LCOc1 fell 0.12%, or $0.06, to $40.74 O/R

* The TSX is off 7.2% for the year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

CG SCL AC BTE HEXO SU

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular