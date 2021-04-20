CANADA STOCKS - TSX falls 0.85% to 19,040.78

* The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX falls 0.85 percent to 19,040.78

* Leading the index were OceanaGold Corp <OGC.TO​>, up 5.0%, B2Gold Corp​ BTO.TO, up 3.5%, and Osisko Mining Inc​ OSK.TO, higher by 3.4%.

* Lagging shares were OrganiGram Holdings Inc​​ OGI.TO, down 10.1%, Aphria Inc​ APHA.TO, down 8.6%, and Whitecap Resources Inc​ WCP.TO, lower by 6.5%.

* On the TSX 114 issues rose and 111 fell as a 1-to-1 ratio favored advancers. There were 19 new highs and 1 new low, with total volume of 198.0 million shares.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Whitecap Resources Inc WCP.TO, Air Canada AC.TO and Suncor Energy Inc SU.TO.

* The TSX's energy group .SPTTEN fell 4.65 points, or 4.0%, while the financials sector .SPTTFS slipped 3.49 points, or 1.0%.

* West Texas Intermediate crude futures CLc1 fell 1.21%, or $0.77, to $62.61 a barrel. Brent crude LCOc1 fell 1.16%, or $0.78, to $66.27 O/R

* The TSX is up 9.2% for the year.

