US Markets
BTO

CANADA STOCKS - TSX falls 0.85% to 19,040.78

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/CHRIS HELGREN

The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX falls 0.85 percent to 19,040.78

* The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX falls 0.85 percent to 19,040.78

* Leading the index were OceanaGold Corp <OGC.TO​>, up 5.0%, B2Gold Corp​ BTO.TO, up 3.5%, and Osisko Mining Inc​ OSK.TO, higher by 3.4%.

* Lagging shares were OrganiGram Holdings Inc​​ OGI.TO, down 10.1%, Aphria Inc​ APHA.TO, down 8.6%, and Whitecap Resources Inc​ WCP.TO, lower by 6.5%.

* On the TSX 114 issues rose and 111 fell as a 1-to-1 ratio favored advancers. There were 19 new highs and 1 new low, with total volume of 198.0 million shares.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Whitecap Resources Inc WCP.TO, Air Canada AC.TO and Suncor Energy Inc SU.TO.

* The TSX's energy group .SPTTEN fell 4.65 points, or 4.0%, while the financials sector .SPTTFS slipped 3.49 points, or 1.0%.

* West Texas Intermediate crude futures CLc1 fell 1.21%, or $0.77, to $62.61 a barrel. Brent crude LCOc1 fell 1.16%, or $0.78, to $66.27 O/R

* The TSX is up 9.2% for the year.

This summary was machine generated April 20 at 21:03 GMT.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

BTO OSK OGI APHA AC SU

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular