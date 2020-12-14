CANADA STOCKS - TSX falls 0.8% to 17,409.33

* The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX falls 0.80 percent to 17,409.33

* Leading the index were Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc <AUP.TO​>, up 3.9%, Brookfield Renewable Partners LP​ BEP_u.TO, up 3.3%, and Constellation Software Inc​ CSU.TO, higher by 3.3%.

* Lagging shares were MAG Silver Corp​​ MAG.TO, down 5.5%, Torex Gold Resources Inc​ TXG.TO, down 5.4%, and Osisko Mining Inc​ OSK.TO, lower by 4.9%.

* On the TSX 87 issues rose and 133 fell as a 0.7-to-1 ratio favored decliners. There were 11 new highs and no new lows, with total volume of 168.7 million shares.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Whitecap Resources Inc WCP.TO, Suncor Energy Inc SU.TO and Cenovus Energy Inc CVE.TO.

* The TSX's energy group .SPTTEN fell 1.74 points, or 2.0%, while the financials sector .SPTTFS slipped 3.13 points, or 1.0%.

* West Texas Intermediate crude futures CLc1 rose 0.86%, or $0.4, to $46.97 a barrel. Brent crude LCOc1 rose 0.68%, or $0.34, to $50.31 O/R

* The TSX is up 2% for the year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.