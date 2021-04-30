US Markets
TRIL

CANADA STOCKS - TSX falls 0.77% to 19,108.33

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/CHRIS HELGREN

The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX falls 0.77 percent to 19,108.33. Leading the index were Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, up 10.1%, Trillium Therapeutics Inc​, up 4.9%, and Imperial Oil Ltd​, higher by 4.8%.

* The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX falls 0.77 percent to 19,108.33

* Leading the index were Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc <AUP.TO​>, up 10.1%, Trillium Therapeutics Inc​ TRIL.TO, up 4.9%, and Imperial Oil Ltd​ IMO.TO, higher by 4.8%.

* Lagging shares were Eldorado Gold Corp​​ ELD.TO, down 8.2%, Real Matters Inc​ REAL.TO, down 5.3%, and Shopify Inc​ SHOP.TO, lower by 4.2%.

* On the TSX 59 issues rose and 168 fell as a 0.4-to-1 ratio favored decliners. There were 15 new highs and no new lows, with total volume of 199.2 million shares.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Barrick Gold Corp ABX.TO, Manulife Financial Corp MFC.TO and Whitecap Resources Inc WCP.TO.

* The TSX's energy group .SPTTEN fell 1.10 points, or 0.9%, while the financials sector .SPTTFS slipped 1.88 points, or 0.5%.

* West Texas Intermediate crude futures CLc1 fell 2.34%, or $1.52, to $63.49 a barrel. Brent crude LCOc1 fell 1.9%, or $1.3, to $67.26 O/R

* The TSX is up 9.6% for the year.

This summary was machine generated April 30 at 21:03 GMT.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

TRIL IMO ELD REAL SHOP MFC

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular