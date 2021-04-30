CANADA STOCKS - TSX falls 0.77% to 19,108.33

* The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX falls 0.77 percent to 19,108.33

* Leading the index were Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc <AUP.TO​>, up 10.1%, Trillium Therapeutics Inc​ TRIL.TO, up 4.9%, and Imperial Oil Ltd​ IMO.TO, higher by 4.8%.

* Lagging shares were Eldorado Gold Corp​​ ELD.TO, down 8.2%, Real Matters Inc​ REAL.TO, down 5.3%, and Shopify Inc​ SHOP.TO, lower by 4.2%.

* On the TSX 59 issues rose and 168 fell as a 0.4-to-1 ratio favored decliners. There were 15 new highs and no new lows, with total volume of 199.2 million shares.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Barrick Gold Corp ABX.TO, Manulife Financial Corp MFC.TO and Whitecap Resources Inc WCP.TO.

* The TSX's energy group .SPTTEN fell 1.10 points, or 0.9%, while the financials sector .SPTTFS slipped 1.88 points, or 0.5%.

* West Texas Intermediate crude futures CLc1 fell 2.34%, or $1.52, to $63.49 a barrel. Brent crude LCOc1 fell 1.9%, or $1.3, to $67.26 O/R

* The TSX is up 9.6% for the year.

This summary was machine generated April 30 at 21:03 GMT.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.