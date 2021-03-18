US Markets
CANADA STOCKS - TSX falls 0.77% to 18,836.47

Credit: REUTERS/CHRIS HELGREN

* The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX falls 0.77 percent to 18,836.47

* Leading the index were TFI International Inc <TFII.TO​>, up 3.0%, Waste Connections Inc​ WCN.TO, up 2.6%, and Colliers International Group Inc​ CIGI.TO, higher by 2.2%.

* Lagging shares were Vermilion Energy Inc​​ VET.TO, down 9.1%, Enerplus Corp​ ERF.TO, down 8.5%, and Crescent Point Energy Corp​ CPG.TO, lower by 8.4%.

* On the TSX 51 issues rose and 168 fell as a 0.3-to-1 ratio favored decliners. There were 17 new highs and no new lows, with total volume of 266.5 million shares.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Canadian Natural Resources Ltd CNQ.TO, Toronto-dominion Bank TD.TO and Cenovus Energy Inc CVE.TO.

* The TSX's energy group .SPTTEN fell 6.43 points, or 5.2%, while the financials sector .SPTTFS climbed 2.11 points, or 0.6%.

* West Texas Intermediate crude futures CLc1 fell 7.85%, or $5.07, to $59.53 a barrel. Brent crude LCOc1 fell 7.75%, or $5.27, to $62.73 O/R

* The TSX is up 8% for the year.

