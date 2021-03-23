US Markets
CANADA STOCKS - TSX falls 0.77% to 18,669.80

The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX falls 0.77 percent to 18,669.80

* Leading the index were George Weston Ltd <WN.TO​>, up 5.4%, Loblaw Companies Ltd​ L.TO, up 3.5%, and Maple Leaf Foods Inc​ MFI.TO, higher by 2%.

* Lagging shares were Westport Fuel Systems Inc​​ WPRT.TO, down 10.1%, Hudbay Minerals Inc​ HBM.TO, down 8.4%, and MEG Energy Corp​ MEG.TO, lower by 8.1%.

* On the TSX 51 issues rose and 173 fell as a 0.3-to-1 ratio favored decliners. There were 7 new highs and no new lows, with total volume of 252.2 million shares.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Suncor Energy Inc SU.TO, Canadian Natural Resources Ltd CNQ.TO and Toronto-dominion Bank TD.TO.

* The TSX's energy group .SPTTEN fell 4.64 points, or 4.0%, while the financials sector .SPTTFS slipped 1.93 points, or 0.6%.

* West Texas Intermediate crude futures CLc1 fell 6.76%, or $4.16, to $57.4 a barrel. Brent crude LCOc1 fell 6.59%, or $4.26, to $60.36 O/R

* The TSX is up 7.1% for the year.

