CANADA STOCKS - TSX falls 0.76% to 19,204.42

Credit: REUTERS/CHRIS HELGREN

The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX falls 0.76 percent to 19,204.42

* Leading the index were Mullen Group Ltd <MTL.TO​>, up 7.0%, Canaccord Genuity Group Inc​ CF.TO, up 5.8%, and OrganiGram Holdings Inc​ OGI.TO, higher by 4.1%.

* Lagging shares were Boralex Inc​​ BLX.TO, down 6.3%, Denison Mines Corp​ DML.TO, down 6.1%, and Ballard Power Systems Inc​ BLDP.TO, lower by 5.4%.

* On the TSX 59 issues rose and 168 fell as a 0.4-to-1 ratio favored decliners. There were 28 new highs and 1 new low, with total volume of 192.4 million shares.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Enbridge Inc ENB.TO, Royal Bank Of Canada RY.TO and Manulife Financial Corp MFC.TO.

* The TSX's energy group .SPTTEN fell 0.72 points, or 0.6%, while the financials sector .SPTTFS slipped 1.32 points, or 0.4%.

* West Texas Intermediate crude futures CLc1 rose 0.55%, or $0.35, to $63.48 a barrel. Brent crude LCOc1 rose 0.54%, or $0.36, to $67.13 O/R

* The TSX is up 10.2% for the year.

This summary was machine generated April 19 at 21:03 GMT.

