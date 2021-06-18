CANADA STOCKS - TSX falls 0.72% to 19,999.59

* The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX falls 0.72 percent to 19,999.59

* Leading the index were AcuityAds Holdings Inc <AT.TO​>, up 4.2%, Lightspeed POS Inc​ LSPD.TO, up 4%, and Interfor Corp​ IFP.TO, higher by 3.4%.

* Lagging shares were Westshore Terminals Investment Corp​​ WTE.TO, down 7.0%, Village Farms International Inc​ VFF.TO, down 4.3%, and OrganiGram Holdings Inc​ OGI.TO, lower by 4.3%.

* On the TSX 49 issues rose and 177 fell as a 0.3-to-1 ratio favored decliners. There were 13 new highs and 2 new lows, with total volume of 477.0 million shares.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Cenovus Energy Inc CVE.TO, Toronto-dominion Bank TD.TO and Suncor Energy Inc SU.TO.

* The TSX's energy group .SPTTEN fell 1.45 points, or 1.1%, while the financials sector .SPTTFS slipped 3.33 points, or 0.9%.

* West Texas Intermediate crude futures CLc1 rose 0.65%, or $0.46, to $71.5 a barrel. Brent crude LCOc1 rose 0.12%, or $0.09, to $73.17 O/R

* The TSX is up 14.7% for the year.

