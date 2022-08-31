CANADA STOCKS-TSX falls 0.69% to 19,378.44

* Lagging shares were Laurentian Bank of Canada​​ LB.TO, down 10.4%, ECN Capital Corp​ ECN.TO, down 3.8%, and Advantage Energy Ltd​ AAV.TO, lower by 3.7%.

* On the TSX 69 issues rose and 166 fell as a 0.4-to-1 ratio favored decliners. There were no new highs and 17 new lows, with total volume of 146.0 million shares.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Crescent Point Energy Corp CPG.TO, Suncor Energy Inc SU.TO and Baytex Energy Corp BTE.TO.

* The TSX's energy group .SPTTEN fell 1.98 points, or 0.8%, while the financials sector .SPTTFS slipped 2.77 points, or 0.8%.

* West Texas Intermediate crude futures CLc1 fell 2.92%, or $2.68, to $88.96 a barrel. Brent crude LCOc1 fell 2.83%, or $2.81, to $96.5 O/R

* The TSX is off 8.7% for the year.

