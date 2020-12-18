CANADA STOCKS - TSX falls 0.68% to 17,533.67

* The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX falls 0.68 percent to 17,533.67

* Leading the index were Ballard Power Systems Inc <BLDP.TO​>, up 5.5%, Trillium Therapeutics Inc​ TRIL.TO, up 5.1%, and Canada Goose Holdings Inc​ GOOS.TO, higher by 3.3%.

* Lagging shares were BlackBerry Ltd​​ BB.TO, down 15.9%, Enghouse Systems Ltd​ ENGH.TO, down 6.6%, and OceanaGold Corp​ OGC.TO, lower by 6.3%.

* On the TSX 55 issues rose and 165 fell as a 0.3-to-1 ratio favored decliners. There were 7 new highs and no new lows, with total volume of 245.5 million shares.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Blackberry Ltd BB.TO, Toronto-dominion Bank TD.TO and Suncor Energy Inc SU.TO.

* The TSX's energy group .SPTTEN fell 0.89 points, or 1.0%, while the financials sector .SPTTFS slipped 1.94 points, or 0.6%.

* West Texas Intermediate crude futures CLc1 rose 1.34%, or $0.65, to $49.01 a barrel. Brent crude LCOc1 rose 1.38%, or $0.71, to $52.21 O/R

* The TSX is up 2.8% for the year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.