CANADA STOCKS - TSX falls 0.63% to 18,376.24

* The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX falls 0.63 percent to 18,376.24

* Leading the index were Ivanhoe Mines Ltd <IVN.TO​>, up 5.1%, Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust​ BEI_u.TO, up 3.8%, and Killam Apartment REIT​ KMP_u.TO, higher by 2.8%.

* Lagging shares were Aurora Cannabis Inc​​ ACB.TO, down 7.5%, BlackBerry Ltd​ BB.TO, down 7.3%, and SSR Mining Inc​ SSRM.TO, lower by 7.2%.

* On the TSX 80 issues rose and 138 fell as a 0.6-to-1 ratio favored decliners. There were 10 new highs and no new lows, with total volume of 191.5 million shares.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Manulife Financial Corp MFC.TO, Suncor Energy Inc SU.TO and Aphria Inc APHA.TO.

* The TSX's energy group .SPTTEN rose 0.53 points, or 0.5%, while the financials sector .SPTTFS climbed 0.97 points, or 0.3%.

* West Texas Intermediate crude futures CLc1 rose 1.93%, or $1.16, to $61.21 a barrel. Brent crude LCOc1 rose 1.7%, or $1.08, to $64.43 O/R

* The TSX is up 5.4% for the year.

