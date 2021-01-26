CANADA STOCKS - TSX falls 0.62% to 17,795.15

* The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX falls 0.62 percent to 17,795.15

* Leading the index were Canopy Growth Corp <WEED.TO​>, up 7.6%, Aphria Inc​ APHA.TO, up 7.5%, and Ballard Power Systems Inc​ BLDP.TO, higher by 5.3%.

* Lagging shares were Vermilion Energy Inc​​ VET.TO, down 8.3%, First Quantum Minerals Ltd​ FM.TO, down 7.4%, and MEG Energy Corp​ MEG.TO, lower by 7.0%.

* On the TSX 89 issues rose and 127 fell as a 0.7-to-1 ratio favored decliners. There were 17 new highs and no new lows, with total volume of 169.9 million shares.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Blackberry Ltd BB.TO, Aphria Inc APHA.TO and Cenovus Energy Inc CVE.TO.

* The TSX's energy group .SPTTEN fell 3.28 points, or 3.4%, while the financials sector .SPTTFS climbed 0.20 points, or 0.1%.

* West Texas Intermediate crude futures CLc1 fell 0.49%, or $0.26, to $52.51 a barrel. Brent crude LCOc1 fell 0.11%, or $0.06, to $55.82 O/R

* The TSX is up 2.1% for the year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.