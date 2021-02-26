CANADA STOCKS - TSX falls 0.6% to 18,114.48
* The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX falls 0.60 percent to 18,114.48
* Leading the index were Canadian Western Bank <CWB.TO>, up 7.4%, Spin Master Corp TOY.TO, up 6.8%, and Boralex Inc BLX.TO, higher by 6.4%.
* Lagging shares were Centerra Gold Inc CG.TO, down 8.4%, Eldorado Gold Corp ELD.TO, down 8.3%, and Pretium Resources Inc PVG.TO, lower by 8.1%.
* On the TSX 79 issues rose and 139 fell as a 0.6-to-1 ratio favored decliners. There were 10 new highs and no new lows, with total volume of 216.8 million shares.
* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Suncor Energy Inc SU.TO, Blackberry Ltd BB.TO and Cenovus Energy Inc CVE.TO.
* The TSX's energy group .SPTTEN fell 1.36 points, or 1.2%, while the financials sector .SPTTFS slipped 3.07 points, or 0.9%.
* West Texas Intermediate crude futures CLc1 fell 3.07%, or $1.95, to $61.58 a barrel. Brent crude LCOc1 fell 1.36%, or $0.91, to $65.97 O/R
* The TSX is up 3.9% for the year.
