CANADA STOCKS - TSX falls 0.58% to 19,031.64

Credit: REUTERS/CHRIS HELGREN

The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX falls 0.58 percent to 19,031.64

* Leading the index were Laurentian Bank of Canada <LB.TO​>, up 5.6%, goeasy Ltd​ GSY.TO, up 4.5%, and Air Canada​ AC.TO, higher by 4.4%.

* Lagging shares were Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd​​ TRQ.TO, down 7.0%, Silvercrest Metals Inc​ SIL.TO, down 5.5%, and New Gold Inc​ NGD.TO, lower by 4.8%.

* On the TSX 73 issues rose and 154 fell as a 0.5-to-1 ratio favored decliners. There were 13 new highs and no new lows, with total volume of 171.6 million shares.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Enbridge Inc ENB.TO, Suncor Energy Inc SU.TO and Air Canada AC.TO.

* The TSX's energy group .SPTTEN fell 1.21 points, or 1.1%, while the financials sector .SPTTFS climbed 0.02 points, or 0.0%.

* West Texas Intermediate crude futures CLc1 rose 0.51%, or $0.31, to $61.66 a barrel. Brent crude LCOc1 rose 0.43%, or $0.28, to $65.6 O/R

* The TSX is up 9.2% for the year.

This summary was machine generated April 22 at 21:03 GMT.

