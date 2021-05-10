CANADA STOCKS - TSX falls 0.57% to 19,361.88

* The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX falls 0.57 percent to 19,361.88

* Leading the index were Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corp <LIF.TO​>, up 4.1%, George Weston Ltd​ WN.TO, up 2.6%, and Westshore Terminals Investment Corp​ WTE.TO, higher by 2.3%.

* Lagging shares were Village Farms International Inc​​ VFF.TO, down 25.1%, Westport Fuel Systems Inc​ WPRT.TO, down 16.2%, and OrganiGram Holdings Inc​ OGI.TO, lower by 9.5%.

* On the TSX 76 issues rose and 150 fell as a 0.5-to-1 ratio favored decliners. There were 47 new highs and 2 new lows, with total volume of 272.6 million shares.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Manulife Financial Corp MFC.TO, Enbridge Inc ENB.TO and Suncor Energy Inc SU.TO.

* The TSX's energy group .SPTTEN fell 1.53 points, or 1.2%, while the financials sector .SPTTFS slipped 0.29 points, or 0.1%.

* West Texas Intermediate crude futures CLc1 fell 0.03%, or $0.02, to $64.88 a barrel. Brent crude LCOc1 fell 0.01%, or $0.01, to $68.27 O/R

* The TSX is up 11.1% for the year.

