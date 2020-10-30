US Markets
IMO

CANADA STOCKS - TSX falls 0.57% to 15,580.64

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/MARK BLINCH

The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX falls 0.57 percent to 15,580.64. Leading the index were MEG Energy Corp up 7.1%, Imperial Oil Ltd up 6.4%, and OceanaGold Corp​, higher by 4.8%.

* The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX falls 0.57 percent to 15,580.64

* Leading the index were MEG Energy Corp <MEG.TO​>, up 7.1%, Imperial Oil Ltd​ IMO.TO, up 6.4%, and OceanaGold Corp​ OGC.TO, higher by 4.8%.

* Lagging shares were SNC-Lavalin Group Inc​​ SNC.TO, down 9.8%, Canadian Utilities Ltd​ CU.TO, down 6.3%, and Canada Goose Holdings Inc​ GOOS.TO, lower by 6.2%.

* On the TSX 84 issues rose and 135 fell as a 0.6-to-1 ratio favored decliners. There was 1 new high and 1 new low, with total volume of 221.8 million shares.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Enbridge Inc ENB.TO, Suncor Energy Inc SU.TO and Manulife Financial Corp MFC.TO.

* The TSX's energy group .SPTTEN rose 0.61 points, or 1.0%, while the financials sector .SPTTFS slipped 0.65 points, or 0.2%.

* West Texas Intermediate crude futures CLc1 fell 1.24%, or $0.45, to $35.72 a barrel. Brent crude LCOc1 fell 0.53%, or $0.2, to $37.45 O/R

* The TSX is off 8.7% for the year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

IMO GOOS ENB SU MFC

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular