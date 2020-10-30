CANADA STOCKS - TSX falls 0.57% to 15,580.64

* The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX falls 0.57 percent to 15,580.64

* Leading the index were MEG Energy Corp <MEG.TO​>, up 7.1%, Imperial Oil Ltd​ IMO.TO, up 6.4%, and OceanaGold Corp​ OGC.TO, higher by 4.8%.

* Lagging shares were SNC-Lavalin Group Inc​​ SNC.TO, down 9.8%, Canadian Utilities Ltd​ CU.TO, down 6.3%, and Canada Goose Holdings Inc​ GOOS.TO, lower by 6.2%.

* On the TSX 84 issues rose and 135 fell as a 0.6-to-1 ratio favored decliners. There was 1 new high and 1 new low, with total volume of 221.8 million shares.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Enbridge Inc ENB.TO, Suncor Energy Inc SU.TO and Manulife Financial Corp MFC.TO.

* The TSX's energy group .SPTTEN rose 0.61 points, or 1.0%, while the financials sector .SPTTFS slipped 0.65 points, or 0.2%.

* West Texas Intermediate crude futures CLc1 fell 1.24%, or $0.45, to $35.72 a barrel. Brent crude LCOc1 fell 0.53%, or $0.2, to $37.45 O/R

* The TSX is off 8.7% for the year.

