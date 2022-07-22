CANADA STOCKS - TSX falls 0.56% to 18,955.85

* The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX falls 0.56 percent to 18,955.85

* Leading the index were Mullen Group Ltd <MTL.TO​>, up 6.0%, Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust​ BEI_u.TO, up 4.3%, and Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust​ CAR_u.TO, higher by 3.4%.

* Lagging shares were Aurora Cannabis Inc​​ ACB.TO, down 8.1%, Canopy Growth Corp​ WEED.TO, down 7.3%, and Shopify Inc​ SHOP.TO, lower by 7.2%.

* On the TSX 82 issues rose and 150 fell as a 0.5-to-1 ratio favored decliners. There were 3 new highs and 3 new lows, with total volume of 123.1 million shares.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Suncor Energy Inc SU.TO, Crescent Point Energy Corp CPG.TO and Athabasca Oil Corp ATH.TO.

* The TSX's energy group .SPTTEN fell 3.16 points, or 1.5%, while the financials sector .SPTTFS slipped 1.36 points, or 0.4%.

* West Texas Intermediate crude futures CLc1 fell 1.77%, or $1.71, to $94.64 a barrel. Brent crude LCOc1 fell 0.64%, or $0.66, to $103.2 O/R

* The TSX is off 10.7% for the year.

This summary was machine generated July 22 at 20:03.

