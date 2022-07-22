US Markets
ACB

CANADA STOCKS - TSX falls 0.56% to 18,955.85

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/CHRIS HELGREN

The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX falls 0.56 percent to 18,955.85

* The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX falls 0.56 percent to 18,955.85

* Leading the index were Mullen Group Ltd <MTL.TO​>, up 6.0%, Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust​ BEI_u.TO, up 4.3%, and Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust​ CAR_u.TO, higher by 3.4%.

* Lagging shares were Aurora Cannabis Inc​​ ACB.TO, down 8.1%, Canopy Growth Corp​ WEED.TO, down 7.3%, and Shopify Inc​ SHOP.TO, lower by 7.2%.

* On the TSX 82 issues rose and 150 fell as a 0.5-to-1 ratio favored decliners. There were 3 new highs and 3 new lows, with total volume of 123.1 million shares.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Suncor Energy Inc SU.TO, Crescent Point Energy Corp CPG.TO and Athabasca Oil Corp ATH.TO.

* The TSX's energy group .SPTTEN fell 3.16 points, or 1.5%, while the financials sector .SPTTFS slipped 1.36 points, or 0.4%.

* West Texas Intermediate crude futures CLc1 fell 1.77%, or $1.71, to $94.64 a barrel. Brent crude LCOc1 fell 0.64%, or $0.66, to $103.2 O/R

* The TSX is off 10.7% for the year.

This summary was machine generated July 22 at 20:03.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

ACB WEED SHOP SU CPG

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular