CANADA STOCKS - TSX falls 0.56% to 16,121.38

* The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX falls 0.56 percent to 16,121.38

* Leading the index were Canada Goose Holdings Inc <GOOS.TO​>, up 7.6%, Lundin Mining Corp​ LUN.TO, up 5.2%, and Ero Copper Corp​ ERO.TO, higher by 4.9%.

* Lagging shares were OceanaGold Corp​​ OGC.TO, down 9.3%, Osisko Mining Inc​ OSK.TO, down 3.6%, and Inter Pipeline Ltd​ IPL.TO, lower by 3.6%.

* On the TSX 75 issues rose and 142 fell as a 0.5-to-1 ratio favored decliners. There were 7 new highs and no new lows, with total volume of 260.8 million shares.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Bank Of Nova Scotia BNS.TO, Enbridge Inc ENB.TO and Kinross Gold Corp K.TO.

* The TSX's energy group .SPTTEN fell 0.61 points, or 0.9%, while the financials sector .SPTTFS slipped 0.56 points, or 0.2%.

* West Texas Intermediate crude futures CLc1 rose 1.45%, or $0.57, to $39.86 a barrel. Brent crude LCOc1 fell 0.19%, or $0.08, to $40.95 O/R

* The TSX is off 5.5% for the year.

