CANADA STOCKS - TSX falls 0.55% to 17,942.95

* The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX falls 0.55 percent to 17,942.95

* Leading the index were NFI Group Inc <NFI.TO​>, up 15.4%, Cronos Group Inc​ CRON.TO, up 8.7%, and Aphria Inc​ APHA.TO, higher by 6%.

* Lagging shares were Trillium Therapeutics Inc​​ TRIL.TO, down 6.7%, First Quantum Minerals Ltd​ FM.TO, down 6.4%, and Methanex Corp​ MX.TO, lower by 5.4%.

* On the TSX 64 issues rose and 154 fell as a 0.4-to-1 ratio favored decliners. There were 10 new highs and no new lows, with total volume of 148.9 million shares.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Aurora Cannabis Inc ACB.TO, Aphria Inc APHA.TO and Cenovus Energy Inc CVE.TO.

* The TSX's energy group .SPTTEN fell 0.67 points, or 0.7%, while the financials sector .SPTTFS slipped 0.39 points, or 0.1%.

* West Texas Intermediate crude futures CLc1 fell 0.29%, or $0.15, to $52.09 a barrel. Brent crude LCOc1 fell 0.89%, or $0.5, to $55.49 O/R

* The TSX is up 2.9% for the year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.