CANADA STOCKS - TSX falls 0.53% to 17,451.95

* The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX falls 0.53 percent to 17,451.95

* Leading the index were Trillium Therapeutics Inc <TRIL.TO​>, up 9.3%, Bausch Health Companies Inc​ BHC.TO, up 3.6%, and Element Fleet Management Corp​ EFN.TO, higher by 2.3%.

* Lagging shares were Cronos Group Inc​​ CRON.TO, down 5.0%, Aurora Cannabis Inc​ ACB.TO, down 4.8%, and MEG Energy Corp​ MEG.TO, lower by 3.6%.

* On the TSX 55 issues rose and 164 fell as a 0.3-to-1 ratio favored decliners. There were 5 new highs and no new lows, with total volume of 92.6 million shares.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Cenovus Energy Inc CVE.TO, Bank Of Nova Scotia BNS.TO and Power Corporation Of Canada POW.TO.

* The TSX's energy group .SPTTEN fell 1.27 points, or 1.4%, while the financials sector .SPTTFS climbed 0.33 points, or 0.1%.

* West Texas Intermediate crude futures CLc1 rose 0.1%, or $0.05, to $48.45 a barrel. Brent crude LCOc1 rose 0.17%, or $0.09, to $51.72 O/R

* The TSX is up 2.3% for the year.

