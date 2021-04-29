CANADA STOCKS - TSX falls 0.52% to 19,255.92
* Leading the index were Trillium Therapeutics Inc <TRIL.TO>, up 5.7%, Vermilion Energy Inc VET.TO, up 3%, and Keyera Corp KEY.TO, higher by 2.6%.
* Lagging shares were Methanex Corp MX.TO, down 9.0%, Real Matters Inc REAL.TO, down 7.5%, and Cargojet Inc CJT.TO, lower by 5.8%.
* On the TSX 88 issues rose and 138 fell as a 0.6-to-1 ratio favored decliners. There were 25 new highs and no new lows, with total volume of 198.6 million shares.
* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Royal Bank Of Canada RY.TO, Suncor Energy Inc SU.TO and Manulife Financial Corp MFC.TO.
* The TSX's energy group .SPTTEN rose 0.72 points, or 0.6%, while the financials sector .SPTTFS climbed 1.22 points, or 0.3%.
* West Texas Intermediate crude futures CLc1 rose 1.58%, or $1.01, to $64.87 a barrel. Brent crude LCOc1 rose 1.78%, or $1.2, to $68.47 O/R
* The TSX is up 10.5% for the year.
