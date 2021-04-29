US Markets
CANADA STOCKS - TSX falls 0.52% to 19,255.92

Credit: REUTERS/CHRIS HELGREN

* The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX falls 0.52 percent to 19,255.92

* Leading the index were Trillium Therapeutics Inc <TRIL.TO​>, up 5.7%, Vermilion Energy Inc​ VET.TO, up 3%, and Keyera Corp​ KEY.TO, higher by 2.6%.

* Lagging shares were Methanex Corp​​ MX.TO, down 9.0%, Real Matters Inc​ REAL.TO, down 7.5%, and Cargojet Inc​ CJT.TO, lower by 5.8%.

* On the TSX 88 issues rose and 138 fell as a 0.6-to-1 ratio favored decliners. There were 25 new highs and no new lows, with total volume of 198.6 million shares.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Royal Bank Of Canada RY.TO, Suncor Energy Inc SU.TO and Manulife Financial Corp MFC.TO.

* The TSX's energy group .SPTTEN rose 0.72 points, or 0.6%, while the financials sector .SPTTFS climbed 1.22 points, or 0.3%.

* West Texas Intermediate crude futures CLc1 rose 1.58%, or $1.01, to $64.87 a barrel. Brent crude LCOc1 rose 1.78%, or $1.2, to $68.47 O/R

* The TSX is up 10.5% for the year.

This summary was machine generated April 29 at 21:03 GMT.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

