CANADA STOCKS - TSX falls 0.47% to 18,287.51

* The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX falls 0.47 percent to 18,287.51

* Leading the index were Crescent Point Energy Corp <CPG.TO​>, up 10.4%, Superior Plus Corp​ SPB.TO, up 6.7%, and Hudbay Minerals Inc​ HBM.TO, higher by 4.4%.

* Lagging shares were Canopy Growth Corp​​ WEED.TO, down 9.5%, Aurora Cannabis Inc​ ACB.TO, down 7.4%, and Cronos Group Inc​ CRON.TO, lower by 5.9%.

* On the TSX 59 issues rose and 159 fell as a 0.4-to-1 ratio favored decliners. There were 12 new highs and no new lows, with total volume of 181.2 million shares.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Crescent Point Energy Corp CPG.TO, Manulife Financial Corp MFC.TO and Aphria Inc APHA.TO.

* The TSX's energy group .SPTTEN fell 1.23 points, or 1.1%, while the financials sector .SPTTFS climbed 0.99 points, or 0.3%.

* West Texas Intermediate crude futures CLc1 fell 1.77%, or $1.08, to $60.06 a barrel. Brent crude LCOc1 fell 1.49%, or $0.96, to $63.38 O/R

* The TSX is up 4.9% for the year.

